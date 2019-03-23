Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III delivered Friday the report on his investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia in the 2016 presidential race. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

A privacy watchdog has filed suit in Washington federal court for the full release of the report special counsel Robert S. Mueller III delivered Friday on his investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin in the 2016 presidential race.

“The public has a right to know the full scope of Russian interference in the 2016 United States presidential election and whether the President of the United States played any role in such interference,” the complaint from the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) reads. “The public also has a right to know whether the President unlawfully obstructed any investigation into Russian election interference or related matters.”

Attorney General William P. Barr plans to make the “principal conclusions” public as soon as this weekend, he said in a letter to lawmakers. But he has not indicated how much he plans to reveal of the 22-month probe that ended with criminal charges against 34 people, including six former Trump associates and advisers.

EPIC first filed a Freedom of Information Act request asking the Justice Department for records related to the Mueller investigation in November. Officials declined to expedite their response, saying they could not “identify a particular urgency to inform the public.”

Because the Justice Department has not yet responded to the group’s appeal of that decision, EPIC argues in its lawsuit that it has “exhausted all administrative remedies.”

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a good-governance nonprofit, agreed in a statement that the report “must be disclosed.”

Democrats have also demanded a public release of Mueller’s findings. House leaders say that, if the Justice Department refuses to make the entire report available, they could move to issue subpoenas and possibly demand that Mueller testify before Congress.

