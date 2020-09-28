The agreement was reached between the administration of Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) and longtime Baltimore-based attorney William H. “Billy” Murphy.

“I agree with County Executive Alsobrooks that this historic settlement shows that the Black life of William Green and the Black lives of his grieving mother, son and daughter truly matter,” Murphy said in a telephone interview. “Black lives matter.”

In 2015, Murphy secured a $6.4 million settlement with the city of Baltimore following the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray in police custody.

Alsobrooks, Murphy and others are scheduled to reveal details of the settlement Monday morning at a news conference. It was not immediately clear how the county will fund the payout.

The $20 million settlement is one of the biggest involving an African American killed by an on-duty officer in the United States, Murphy said.

On the evening Green was killed, police received a 911 call for a man driving a Buick who had struck several vehicles starting in Silver Hill, Md. They found Green in the car nearby in Temple Hills.

Owen got Green out of the car, cuffed Green’s hands behind his back and placed him in the cruiser to wait for a drug recognition expert, according to police records and interviews. Owen is accused of firing seven shots a few minutes later, six of which hit Green, still handcuffed in the front seat.

Green, a father of two who worked as a Megabus luggage loader, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The next day, Owen was arrested and charged in Green’s death.

Owen, who was not wearing a police-issued body camera at the time of the shooting, told authorities he had feared for his life because Green reached for his firearm. Prosecutors say there is no evidence Green posed a serious threat.

An investigation by The Post showed that the county police department’s early warning system flagged Owen for using force twice in quick succession the summer before Green’s killing. But his supervisors were not formally notified until January, The Post found, and they did not take action ahead of Green’s killing.

Owen’s supervisors were unaware he had sought workers’ compensation for psychological difficulties stemming from a fatal shooting early in his career, department officials said, even though Owen was supposed to notify them.

Green was at least the second person killed by Owen. On Dec. 17, 2011, Owen fatally shot 35-year-old Rodney Deron Edwards after Owen saw Edwards lying in a front yard in Landover, according to police. When Owen tried to investigate, Edwards pulled a gun, according to Owen’s written report. Owen fatally shot Edwards. Edwards’s family disputed the account, although a loaded handgun was found at the scene.

It is unclear whether Owen was involved in another fatal shooting. He filed a state workers’ compensation claim as a result of the fatal shooting of a suspect in 2010. But police have said they have no record of Owen being involved in a fatal shooting on that date. Owen began seeing a psychiatrist as a result of that shooting, he wrote in his paperwork.

The settlement with the Green family follows other payments in police-involved shootings. This month, Louisville agreed to pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor after she was shot and killed by police who raided the 26-year-old woman’s home. The death was one of several police killings of Black people that have fueled protests nationwide.

Last year, the city of Minneapolis paid the family of Justine Ruszczyk $20 million after one of its officers at the time, Mohamed Noor, shot and killed the 40-year-old, unarmed White woman when she approached his car after he responded to her 911 car.

Noor’s lawyers argued at trial last year that he had fired his weapon to protect his frightened partner after hearing a noise and seeing a person by the driver’s side window raising an arm. A jury later found Noor guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A judge sentenced him to more than 12 years in prison.