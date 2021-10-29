Two U.S.-based women were convicted of related charges in 2016; both were sentenced to more than a decade in prison. Two others charged remain at large overseas.
Hassan fought extradition from the Netherlands, and was only brought to the U.S. this week. She will have a detention hearing Thursday.
Some women were told the money would go to feed orphans or build mosques, according to court records, rather than fueling terrorist attacks. The amounts of money Hassan and others are accused of gathering are small, sent in chunks of $50 or $100. But at trial and in sentencing in the earlier case, prosecutors James P. Gillis and Danya E. Atiyeh argued that even a few thousand dollars could have a devastating impact in Somalia.
“They financed the suicide vests and the machine guns; they fed, equipped, and gave shelter to the al-Shabaab fighters as they prepared to carry out their attacks; they provided the machinery that permitted the al-Shabaab fighters to return to kill again,” they wrote in a sentencing memorandum.
Hassan has argued that the United States has no right to prosecute her as a foreign national who supported a group in another country.
“This indictment alleges that Ms. Hassan, a foreign national living abroad, was supposed to consider U.S. law when donating money to a foreign organization engaged in internal insurgency in Africa,” defense attorney Jessica Carmichael wrote.
Judge Anthony J. Trenga rejected that argument, saying Hassan is alleged to be tied to a conspiracy with women in America who sought to harm American interests by backing a designated terrorist group.