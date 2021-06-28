In charging papers, the FBI said it matched social media photos of Weyer with images and footage taken inside the Capitol that day, including a video in which Weyer allegedly can be seen urging an assault on a Times staff photographer. Erin Schaff was not identified by name, but the Times published an account she wrote that aligned with several details in the complaint.
Multiple men approached the photographer near the ceremonial entrance to the Capitol Rotunda — asking, “Who do you shoot for?” — reached into her vest, removed her press credentials, and became “agitated and angry” when they saw her employer, the FBI affidavit said.
Schaff wrote the men took one camera, broke the lens of another and repeatedly knocked her to the ground while she fought them and screamed for help.
Weyer appeared to film the attack, yelling that the photographer was a “traitor” and “get her out, mace her!” the FBI said.
In a video recorded later, according to the FBI, Weyer said the photographer was “anti-Trump, let’s put it that way, that’s why they removed her.”
Information about an attorney for Weyer was not immediately available.