U.S. attorneys are political appointees who are usually replaced by an incoming administration.

He is joining the Washington, D.C., office of the Texas-based Vinson & Elkins as a partner; a former criminal chief for the office, Michael S. Dry, is also with the firm. Raj Parekh, Terwilliger’s deputy and a former narcotics and national security prosecutor, will take over after his departure until a new U.S. attorney is named.

Terwilliger’s two-and-a-half years in office included trials of a former CIA officer spying for China, MS-13 members who killed two young teens, and a former doctor who performed unnecessary hysterectomies on women. Left unresolved are cases against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, two Islamic State fighters accused of involvement in the deaths of hostages, and former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn’s business partner, Bijan Rafiekian.

Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), who recommended Terwilliger for the U.S. attorney job, said in a joint statement he had “done critical work these past few years in the position, and we thank Mr. Terwilliger for his service to the Eastern District.”

Confirmed in 2018, Terwilliger in his departure touted an increase in criminal defendants charged on his watch, from 924 in 2017 to 1,029 in 2018 to 1,091 in 2019. But the last year of his term was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered courtrooms and hampered investigations.

Terwilliger, son of a deputy attorney general, has a close personal and professional relationship with former attorney general William P. Barr and worked with him on the federal response to civic unrest across the country after the death of George Floyd. He declined to comment on the controversial decision to aggressively clear protesters from the District’s Lafayette Square before President Trump participated in a photo op at a nearby church in June.

Terwilliger also would not comment on Barr’s criticism of federal prosecutors and intervention in cases involving friends of the president, saying only “it was an honor to serve” under both him and his predecessor, Jeff Sessions.

He also declined to weigh in on the pardon of Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, whom the president called a “victim” of a “witch hunt.” A member of Terwilliger’s office was on the team that prosecuted Manafort in Alexandria.

“Our system . . . that allows the president to exercise his pardon power,” he said.

In the past, Terwilliger has praised Barr’s “decisive leadership” during the summer protests for racial justice. He also credited Barr with helping to bring two accused Islamic State terrorists to Alexandria for trial and securing the first terrorism charges against an alleged MS-13 leader.

“I’m not saying that we need to go out there and run a dragnet through communities and separate families,” he said. “We’re talking about someone who has been in the country, been deported at taxpayer expense, comes back and then commits a crime.”

Federal prosecutions of such illegal reentry cases rose during Terwilliger’s tenure, with one judge warning his office that she saw them as a waste of time. Most involved misdemeanors such as drunken driving, assault and public intoxication.

Terwilliger said he is “somebody who believes in the concept of white privilege” and is aware of the advantages and opportunities he was given in life.

“I’ve never been harassed by a police officer, I don’t think I’ve ever been unfairly targeted,” he said. But, he added, “I think you can push that narrative too far . . . I mean, there’s also people I’ve prosecuted who had 15, 16, 17 chances at the state level.”

He said his office has taken some cases because state court was, in his view, too lenient. After a man who killed a Virginia State Police special agent was sentenced to 36 years in prison in Richmond court, federal prosecutors charged him with a related gun crime that added 10 years to his sentence.

Terwilliger says he “would never rule out” running for office one day but questions whether there’s a “path to victory” in a state Biden won by 10 points.