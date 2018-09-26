WASHINGTON — Health department officials in the nation’s capital say a case of Legionnaire’s disease has been confirmed at a senior living community in Washington.

News outlets report the health department has advised the Ingleside at Rock Creek retirement community to implement full water restrictions until filters can be installed on sinks and showers. A letter from the community’s executive director, Frank Beech, says residents are being provided bottled water and supplies in the meantime.

The condition of the infected resident is unclear. Legionnaire’s disease is a type of pneumonia caused through the inhalation of mist or vapor containing Legionella bacteria. The disease can be treated successfully with antibiotics.

The department says it’s working with the city water utility agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cause.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.