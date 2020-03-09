Animal advocacy groups say the legislation would save dogs’ lives in a state that often experiences extreme temperatures and severe storms.
The legislation expands the definition of what it means to provide “adequate shelter.” It prevents leaving tethered dogs outside when the temperature is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below and 85 degrees or higher. The same applies during warnings for hurricanes, tornadoes and other severe weather.
The legislation was hailed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which pushed for its passage for several years.
“Many dogs who are chained up like bicycles, alone and uncared for, will now be spared frostbite, baking to death during Virginia’s stifling summers, and even drowning during severe weather — all circumstances that PETA has found,” PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said in a statement.
