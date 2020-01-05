That trend is in line with national statistics.

Scott Pauley, a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the newspaper it’s the first time since the 1992-1993 flu season that influenza B has been identified more often than influenza A nationally.

Pauley said that could mean a less severe season in terms of deaths, but still a strong one.

The CDC, which recommends that everyone 6 months and older receive a flu vaccine, said it does not yet have vaccine effectiveness estimates for this season.

So far there have been 255 reported pneumonia- and influenza-associated deaths reported by the Virginia Health Department this flu season, the newspaper reported. There have not been any reported pediatric deaths.

