In the category of “average sky cover,” as of 4 p.m. the Weather Service awarded Friday a grade of zero on a scale of 10.
It meant that almost nothing in darkness or daylight had blocked the heavens from view (a totally overcast day gets a 10).
So far this year, we have had many full days rated totally overcast but none as totally fair. It seems a hard grade to get.
A few clouds did show up late Friday afternoon. It was not clear (no pun intended) how they would affect Friday’s final sky-cover ranking. But they did not seem to do much to create a memorable sunset.
Striking sunsets, which arouse feelings and linger in the mind, usually require a cloud presence.
Reflecting the reds and oranges of late-day sunlight, it is the evening clouds that seem to glow and burn like magic fire as daylight yields to darkness.
We lacked them Friday.