The phone book is fragile, crumbling, spotted with age. I probably will be, too, when I’m 75 years old. And I’ll be just as much of a relic of a bygone age as the 1944 Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Co. phone book sitting on my desk.

Allyn “AJ” Johnson sent it to me. He’s the local contractor who created the cool movie-poster mural that once graced the Biograph Theatre in Georgetown. AJ likes old things and knows that I do, too, so he sent the phone book, marking the page that has the listing for “Nixon RM Comdr USN.”

In 1944, the future disgraced president lived at 3426 Gunston Rd. in Alexandria, and his phone number was TEmple-8438.

The book is from a time when a phone was something not everyone had — or knew how to use. A handy primer includes the instruction: “Always wait for the dial tone. Do not attempt to dial until you hear it.”

Scattered throughout the nearly 600-page book are little space-fillers with phone etiquette: “Answer promptly. Delay in answering may mean that you miss an important call. The person calling may decide that no one is there and hang up.”

Another ad counsels: “Hang up gently. Thoughtless slamming of the receiver may appear like an act of discourtesy to the person to whom you have been talking. You don’t mean it, of course, but it may leave the wrong impression.”



Of course, I do mean it! Slamming a telephone down was to become one of the most satisfying acts of microaggression known to humans, one we’ve sadly lost in the cellphone age.

The phone book was published in the middle of the war, and there are reminders throughout, including on the cover: “Please do not make telephone calls during an Air Raid Alarm or for some time after the All-Clear as it is essential that the lines be kept free for use by the Defense Authorities.”

What I find most captivating about the book is the back half: the Yellow Pages. The Shade Shop at 830 13th St. NW is listed under “Air Raid Protection Equipment & Supplies.” It sold blackout curtains and promised “Positive blackout. Completely concealed. Your present drapes, shades or blinds not disturbed.”

Some businesses are still around, including auction house Adam A. Weschler & Son, though it moved to Rockville. “Anything to sell?” they asked in their ad.

The approach of some businesses really hasn’t changed much in the past seven decades. All of the display ads under “Automobile Agencies & Dealers — Used Cars” include some combination of the phrases “Used cars wanted! Cash! Cash for your car! We pay more! Top prices! Cash in five minutes!”



There is but a single company listed under “Bags — Burlap.” That would be Columbia Bag and Burlap Co. at 442 N St. NW. “One of the largest dealers in Washington,” its ad proclaims. If they’re the only one, I guess they would be.

Certain businesses have really changed in Washington. The 1944 phone book has a whole page of “Bakeries” listed in tiny type. The half page of “Baths” includes the ladies-only Jennie Schultz Salon on Connecticut Avenue NW, home of the “Arnold multi-treatment deluxe reclining cabinet, the last word in cabinet mineral baths.”

There are four pages of “Coal — Retail” and four pages of “Dancing Instruction.”

There are ads for things we wouldn’t even think of doing now. “Gloves Repaired” lists two businesses: the Glove & Shirt Hospital at 620 12th St. NW and Southern Stelos Co. Inc. at 613 12th St. NW.

They were across the street from each other in what I like to think of as Washington’s Glove Repair District.

Today, we’d throw those gloves out and buy new ones. There probably wouldn’t be much use for the businesses listed under “Weaving & Mending” either. Those ads all have the same before-and-after motif: tiny grids of fabric, one damaged by a moth hole or cigarette burn, the other mended.

“When others say it can’t be done, see us,” promised Lincoln Textile Weaving Co. at 1484 Newton St. NW.

They liked a challenge at Lincoln.

The “Schools” section is full of educational institutions, from preschools to language schools.

My eye was caught by Phyllis Bell’s “Ideal” School, which offered “self improvement” courses in poise, posture, carriage, body contouring and proportioning, rhythmic walking, makeup (street, evening and glamour), care of skin, suggested hair stylings, color harmony, style sense, wardrobe budgeting, daintiness and grace.

I guess today any woman hoping to improve her daintiness or rhythmic walking would just turn to YouTube for help.

