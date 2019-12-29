The DNR said it was working on “a standardized approach to using hashtags” so people could find specific park information. After some desultory hashtagging, they stopped even that.

For what it’s worth, the @MDStateParks Twitter account has grown since then from 17,000 followers to 19,200.

A likely story

It might have seemed like a practical joke, but on April 1 I wrote about the installation of a machine that dispenses short stories in the Beltsville Motor Vehicle Administration, a joint project of the MVA and the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System.

Since then, more than 2,700 stories have been printed out by people waiting to renew their driver’s licenses or get new plates. That’s about 10 a day.

During October, there were special spooky stories. December has featured the “Winter Holidays” catalogue.

Steve Fitzgerald of the Prince George’s library system says people are more apt to press the button and print out a story at the end of the day, between 3 and 5 p.m.

The Stooges

In May I wrote about how James William Thompson paid to screen the Three Stooges’ “You Nazty Spy!” at the Old Greenbelt Theatre. He was hoping to produce a groundswell of support for nominating the 1940 anti-Hitler film to the National Film Registry.

After the screening, Greenbelt sent a letter to the Library of Congress in favor of its nomination. So did of Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.). Alas, when the list of films came out last month, “You Nazty Spy” was not on it.

I asked Thompson how he felt.

“Depressed,” he said. “Disappointed.”

He may try again next year. (The deadline for 2020 nominations is Sept. 15.)

In the meantime, Thompson is hoping to host free screenings of Shemp-era Three Stooges and Abbott and Costello films at the Old Greenbelt Theatre in March.

“March is the funniest month,” he said, explaining that Shemp Howard, Lou Costello and Jerry Lewis were all born in March.

Happy (bicycle) trails?

In June, Fairfax County asked residents to vote on a name for the bicycle trail that will run alongside Interstate 66. The survey drew 1,124 respondents.

The name “66 Ramble” received the most votes, but the county’s Transportation Department staff recommended the second-place name: “66 Parallel Trail,” because “it gave a sense of place and connection to the corridor,” wrote FCDOT’s Robin Geiger in an email.

The next step is taking the name to the Commonwealth Transportation Board in early 2020.

Dive bar

Remember the crown-of-thorns starfish that are eating the coral in Raja Ampat, an Indonesian beauty spot?

After my column on how the District’s Blue Planet scuba shop had collected old dive gear so Indonesian residents could kill the critters with jabs of vinegar, more equipment poured in from readers.

This month, Bruce Butterworth, organizer of the dive drive, traveled to Raja Ampat, bringing with him nine bags of donated masks, fins and snorkels. The battle rages on.

Slam bam, thank you ma'am

In June I wrote about the world premiere of “Queen of the Capital,” a documentary directed by University of Maryland journalism professor Josh Davidsburg. It follows big-haired Muffy Blake Stephyns — the alter ego of Labor Department legislative analyst Daniel Hays — as she campaigns to ascend to drag royalty as Empress of the Imperial Court of Washington.

Just before Thanksgiving, Davidsburg got word the film had been accepted into Slamdance, the indie filmfest that takes place in Park City, Utah, at the end of January, the same time as Sundance.

“I’m still amazed we got in,” he said. “They got more than 8,000 submissions. . . . This puts it on a national stage.”

Hays told me he’s been picking out outfits to wear at the festival — and getting a couple of new ones made.

“I’ll be there for six days and five nights,” Hays said. “Pretty much the whole time there I’ll be in face as Muffy, promoting the film. It will be one of the longest periods of being day after day in drag.”

Helping Hand

