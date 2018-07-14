BALTIMORE — A historic market in Baltimore has reopened a day after a video of a rat crawling around amidst a tray of ginger snaps forced a one-day closure.

Lexington Market closed Friday after a viral video showed the scampering rodent traipsing over cookie trays in a case at Buttercup Bakery.

The Baltimore Public Markets Corporation, which manages Lexington Market, told news outlets that the problem had been contained and that the market was reopening Saturday morning.

Some market patrons told The Baltimore Sun that the market has had a rat problem for years.

The market was founded in 1782 and the current structure dates to the 1950s.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.