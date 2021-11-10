Two words. That’s all that sat above his name. And that’s all it took, as Banks tells it, to land him in front of military police officers. At the time, he and that man were both serving in the U.S. Air Force and shared some of the same friends, men who sometimes met at a gay nightclub, despite knowing they could receive a dishonorable discharge if caught. After the recipient of the birthday card came under investigation, Banks was called in for questioning. What exactly did he mean by ‘love always’?