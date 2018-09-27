LYNCHBURG, Va. — Several hundred Liberty University students are planning to travel to Washington to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The News & Advance reports Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. made the announcement at Wednesday morning’s convocation.

Three women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct decades ago, allegations he has denied. On Thursday, both Kavanaugh and one of his accusers, California college professor Christine Blasey Ford, are to testify before a Senate committee.

Falwell noted that students from Kavanaugh’s alma mater, Yale University, would be at the Capitol to protest.

He told students if they want to be excused from classes Thursday to go to Washington, “counter what the Yale students are doing” and support Kavanaugh, there were 300 spots available.

Falwell was an early, ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.

