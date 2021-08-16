Today, for example, we bring on more reader advice. Some of it is amazingly specific, such as the tip given to Glenda Booth of Alexandria. Glenda once had a small insect buzzing inside her ear. She called Kaiser Permanente, her health care provider, and was told to put the ear at issue under a lamp or hold a flashlight up to it.
The agent explained that the insect would likely be attracted to the light and exit her ear.
Wrote Glenda: “It worked.”
Years ago, Nancy King’s mother was suffering from the painful tendon-strain condition known as tennis elbow. Her doctor asked when it hurt and she told him it hurt when she reached up to get the coffee off the shelf.
The doctor’s cheerful response: “We can fix that!”
Nancy’s mother asked how. “Move the coffee to a lower shelf,” the doctor responded.
Wrote Nancy, of Kensington: “I’ve remembered that for more years than I can count.”
Alexandria’s Kathy Wicks is an avid tennis enthusiast, playing almost daily through her pregnancies. When a new doctor joined the practice Kathy used, he was somewhat aghast at the frequency of her game.
Wrote Kathy: “He said, ‘At least try not to fall down!’ So to you I say: ‘TRY NOT TO FALL DOWN.’”
Several years ago, Joan Brown of Fairfax City was a spectator at a hunting dog competition in a muddy field in Maryland. Horses were available to rent at a nominal fee and Joan decided to partake.
“It had been some 30 years since I had been on a horse,” she wrote. “I got in the saddle and verbalized my frustration on what was important to remember when riding a horse after so many years. A male rider spoke up and advised me to ‘Stay on top.’ ”
The District’s Candy Kessel said the best pithy advice she ever received was from her boss during a performance evaluation many years ago: “Candy, you can’t go to the mat on everything.”
Mike Creveling of La Plata, Md., will never forget the maxim shared by a University of Maryland professor during a class on identifying fungi: “Nobody ever died by not eating a mushroom.”
Dave Gwatkin began his career in 1960s New Delhi with an office on the ground floor of a rather dilapidated former maharajah’s palace. What transpired one morning isn’t exactly the sort of advice you’d use that often, though it was memorable.
After sitting down to work, Dave noticed a memo on his desk: “Please be advised that a wounded cobra was observed in the compound last night. Caution is recommended in entering the premises today.”
Wrote Dave, of the District: “I didn’t stay sitting very long.”
Laurie Sain lives in Wyoming, near Yellowstone, where she said people understand this blunt aphorism: “Shooting makes the grizzly mad.”
Speaking of which, Denver’s D.J. Janik once attended a conference of Indian tribes and federal officials. A Native speaker welcomed the guests and warned they were in an area that was home to both black bears and grizzly bears.
Wrote D.J.: “He repeated the common advice that when hiking, one should wear little bells on your boots, so that bears can hear you coming and opt to slip away.”
Someone asked how to tell the difference between types of bear scat: “That’s easy,” the speaker responded, “the grizzly poop is the one with the bells in it.”
When Cathy Henry was younger, she would go grocery shopping with her mother.
“If I picked up a layer cake or a half-gallon of ice cream, she had this advice: ‘If we buy it, we’ll only eat it,’ ” wrote Cathy, of Annandale.
This baffled Cathy, who figured that eating a layer cake was the whole point of buying it.
“Now I say the same thing to my husband,” Cathy wrote. “We both laugh and put whatever fattening item we were considering back on the shelf.”
I’ll be pulling more advice off the shelf in tomorrow’s column. Until then, stay on top and try not to fall down.
