“Today is normal for a weekend in July, not the week before Memorial Day,” he said.
“Our total number was about 260 people we pulled out last summer,” he said.
A storm over the Atlantic prompted a high-risk warning for rip currents along Virginia and North Carolina’s coasts. Red flags popping up along many Hampton Roads beaches.
Gill urged people to talk to lifeguards if they see a red flag on the beach.
He added: “The other thing we’re seeing already, and we saw a number of them last year, is some serious spinal injuries.”
That happens when people dive into water that is shallower than they expect.