A photograph on the Facebook page of the Rockvillle city police department shows what appears to be a white tiger perched atop the jersey barrier at the side of the road.

What is actually depicted, the police said Monday, was not a living, breathing jungle creature, but a “large, life-like figurine.”

The figurine, found on the southbound side of the interstate, just before the exit for Montrose Road, appeared from the photo, to be just the sort of thing that would motivate a public spirited driver to notify the authorities.

Other than possible aggressive impulses, it seemed on the surface to lack little of what a white tiger would be expected to show. It was white, with black stripes. It had a calm gaze, and a rather confident expression, seemingly undisturbed by fast moving interstate traffic.

The end of its black-tipped tail rested on its forepaws.

One call about it came in to the Montgomery County 911 center at 8:48 a.m., the Rockville police said. A Rockville officer who was nearby went to look for it.

The officer quickly recognized that it lacked the potential to pounce.

Eventually, officers from the Montgomery County police removed the tiger from its perch and took possession, the Rockville department said.

It was taken to a county police stationhouse.

The county police posted a message on Twitter Monday reporting on the current whereabouts of the figurine.

“We’re happy to report that the tiger has been adopted” by officers of the county police department’s first district, and “has found a new perch at the station,” the county police said.

Both county police and Rockville city police raised a question that loomed like the elephant in the room. Or the tiger on the interstate.