

The baseball uniform and equipment that belonged to Elizabeth Young’s father. (Elizabeth Cowgill)

For 18 years, Deborah H. Young kept her father’s old baseball uniform in a suitcase at the back of her closet. It was a shame, she often thought to herself, that no one apart from her family got to see the wool pants and shirt he wore to play in the all-black baseball league in 1950s Montgomery County.

Now the public can study the uniform up close. It sits in a glass case at the center of the American University museum in Northwest Washington, along with the bat that used to belong to Young’s father, and his peeling leather glove.

“My mom and dad would have been happy and so thrilled,” said Young, a retiree who lives in Lanham, Md. “[The museum] did it exactly the way I wanted it done.”

This baseball uniform is one of a handful of personal artifacts on display at “Plans to Prosper You: Reflections of Black Resistance and Resilience in Montgomery County’s Potomac River Valley.”

The show, which was produced by graduate students at American University, showcases the histories of four black communities that thrived in Montgomery County and Northwest Washington: Reno City, Scotland, Tobytown and Macedonia-Moses, also known as River Road. It will run until Aug. 11, at the AU Museum at Katzen Arts Center.

On opening night, June 15, members and descendants of the four communities gathered at the museum to see the project for the first time.

Some teared up as they studied family photos and listened to archival recordings of community leaders who had died years before. Others bumped into childhood neighbors, sharing hugs that were decades overdue.

At one point, church elders from the River Road community began singing gospel songs, leading the crowd squeezed into the second-floor gallery in a spirited performance of “This Little Light of Mine.”

“It was magical,” remembered Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, a leader in the River Road community.

Jack Rasmussen, the director of the museum, agreed. “It was my favorite opening that I’ve ever had,” he said.



Photo of Scotland community matriarch Geneva Mason, left, and Joyce Siegel, in American University’s new exhibition, “Plans to Prosper You.” A recorded interview with Mason, procured from the Montgomery County Historical Society, is part of thedisplay. (Alan Siegel, Courtesy Montgomery History)

The black enclaves were founded by former slaves during Reconstruction, said Adrienne Pine, an associate professor of Anthropology at American University. While their stories have been passed down within the community, many remain unknown to the wider Washington area.

Artifacts such as the old baseball uniform from the Scotland Eagles are evidence, researchers say, of the vibrant social and communal life that used to exist in these hubs.

Sunday afternoon baseball “was a way to take a pause from the ills of societal racism and classism, and a time to come together with community and family,” Nickole Sharp, an American University PhD student, wrote in the exhibition catalogue.

Other items on display include archival maps of the Potomac River Valley and a rusty spade that was used in the 1970s by Scotland residents to construct and renovate buildings — part of a revitalization effort to stave off gentrification.



Archival photograph of Scotland AME Zion Church circa 1968, currently displayed at American University museum. (Alan Siegel, Courtesy Montgomery History)

Pine, 48, said she sees the exhibition as “a solidarity project.”

Over the past three years, Coleman-Adebayo and other members of the Macedonia Baptist Church just off River Road have been embroiled in a bitter dispute against the Montgomery County government over the apparent paving over decades ago of the remains of an African American burial ground. Activists from the newly-formed Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition want the site memorialized, even as county officials and a developer try to move forward with long-awaited redevelopment plans. In January, four members of the Coalition were cited for disorderly conduct after protesting over the issue at a Housing Opportunities Commission meeting.

“Plans to Prosper You” has been affirming to community activists, said Coleman-Adebayo, the chair of the Macedonia Baptist Church’s social justice ministry and one of the coalition members cited by police.

“This was a community that was told that their history didn’t exist,” she said. “For the first time, they have affirmation of how important they are, and how significant the work of their parents and grandparents were in Montgomery County.”

The 10 anthropology students involved in the project spent hours building relationships with current and former residents of the historic black communities, and their descendants, conducting oral interviews and piecing together historical events from their childhood memories.



River Road School circa 1930. (Reprinted with permission of the D.C. Public Library, Star Collection, Washington Post)

For months, Pine and graduate student Delande Justinvil faithfully attended Sunday mass at the Scotland African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Potomac, getting to know and be trusted by attendees.

“They were wary, and rightfully so,” said Justinvil, 28. “There are so many awful examples of institutions benefiting from marginalized, black communities. “[So] we knew from the start that we needed to prove ourselves.”

The name of the exhibition comes from a bible verse, Jeremiah 29:11: “ ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ ”

The goal, organizers say on the exhibit website, was to mirror the role of the black church in “bringing communities together, inspiring hope, and acting as a vector for social change.”

“They are the audience that we most cared about getting this right for,” Pine said of the community residents and descendants. “We didn’t want this to be another project where we’re telling the story from the outside for people who know their story well and are proud of it, so we worked really hard, in collaboration with them, to make sure we understood.”



Deborah H. Young, right, with her daughter, Macena L. Mason, at American University museum on June 15. (Bill Cook)

For Young, Pine and her students succeeded.

“My mother kept the uniform because it belonged to her husband, and she loved him and loved what he loved,” Young said. “It’s important people know they had a team in Scotland. These guys played very well, and that was their pastime. For some, like my parents, it was their passion.”

