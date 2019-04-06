Columnist

I grew up in the Washington area, and remember as a child visiting the cherry blossoms at night, where there were a number of those huge spotlights on flatbed trucks aimed at the trees. As you can imagine, the trees were spectacular, glowing as if they were lit from inside. Do you recall this history? It would seem that having the trees lit at night during peak bloom would extend viewing time and allow more folks to see them. Plus, they were even more beautiful when illuminated.

— Patricia Turner, Sterling, Va.

How much help does nature need? That’s a question that stewards of our natural places wrestle with. Who, for example, saw a towering sequoia and decided, “That’s cool. But you know what would look really cool? If we put in a tunnel so you could drive your car through it.”

Of course, the Tidal Basin’s cherry trees were never as “natural” as the sequoia. They were carefully cultivated and are lovingly tended. Still, at some point, someone decided they’d look good if illuminated by a collection of artificial suns.

There’s a vintage postcard of the illuminated trees on the cover of Ann McClellan’s 2012 book, “The Cherry Blossom Festival: Sakura Celebration.” She told Answer Man that she once asked the National Park Service’s famed blossom expert Rob DeFeo when the lights were in use.

“He said that they knew they were, but no one made a record of when,” said McClellan.

Answer Man determined that the trees were lit up in 1934, though he can’t be sure they weren’t lit up earlier. But 1934 is when Pepco installed $2,200 worth of underground wiring, cables and other “permanent” equipment. That allowed 450 floodlights to be plugged in throughout the trees.

The effect? The Washington Post wrote that “Like Nature’s ballerinas the cherry trees shimmered in a fluffy-skirted row with almost the detached grace that clouds possess. The flood-lights were so artfully placed they enhanced the fascination the cherry blossoms possess in the daytime a hundredfold.”

[D.C.’s Tidal Basin is falling prey to foot traffic and climate change. Officials say a makeover is needed.]

But problems cropped up the following year. A fire in the warehouse where equipment was stored damaged 70 floodlights. And Pepco complained that it hadn’t been paid for the previous year’s installation work.

“The lights don’t belong to us and besides we haven’t the money to turn them on,” said C. Marshall Finnan, superintendent of National Capital Parks.

Lighting was back by 1937, when the New York Times noted that “Pyrotechnicians have arranged special lighting around the Tidal Basin . . . Great flood lights will be thrown on the trees.”

That seems to be the first year festival organizers called out the military. At least some of the flood lights were provided by the Army.

That practice ceased during World War II, when the Army presumably needed its lights for more pressing matters, and blackout restrictions meant it wasn’t a good idea to light up a major section of the nation’s capital. The cherry trees went dark.

The lights didn’t come back until 1947. The theme of that year’s festival was “Peace Among the Cherry Blossoms.”

The trees were lit into the 1960s, when military floodlights on the backs of trucks threw beams of up to 800 million candlepower on the blossoms until 10:30 or 11 each night.

These weren’t the only illuminating features of the festival. In 1949, the festival queen was conveyed on a barge in the Tidal Basin that was picked out by lights from shore. And that year a nighttime “water carnival” featured “the maneuvering of small boats and canoes formed in various patterns, with each boat outlined in phosphorus.”

For much of its history, the Cherry Blossom Parade was itself held after dark. Post stories from the 1950s mention that the three giant searchlights provided by the Army were moved from the Tidal Basin to illuminate the parade, which started at 8 p.m. and took floats and marchers up K Street NW. (The parade was moved to the morning in 1961.)

The beams that swept the cherry blossoms may have been impressive to tourists, but they posed a problem for pilots landing at National Airport, who complained of being briefly blinded. In 1955, the lights were adjusted so the beams reached no higher than the treetops.

In 1966, the Park Service announced that it would no longer be borrowing the Army’s searchlights. On April 7, the Evening Star reported, “An experimental lighting system, however, was turned on last night and will be in use nightly during the blossoming and festival period. The new system features both groundlevel floodlights and elevated lights.”

The energy crisis during Jimmy Carter’s presidency meant that many federal buildings and monuments went dark. That included at the Tidal Basin.

The blossoms were lit in 2012 for the centenary of the trees’ arrival. Today’s visitors will encounter only the occasional streetlight. See the blossoms during the day or hope for a bright moon.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.