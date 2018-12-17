Lights were out for part of the night on Sunday at the Lincoln Memorial. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Lights were out for hours Sunday at the Lincoln Memorial and nearby sites, according to the Washington D.C. area’s electric utility.

Pepco said service was interrupted on a part of the western section of the National Mall as a result of a problem with an underground cable.

In addition to the Lincoln Memorial, which is usually illuminated at night, the outage also affected the Korean War Memorial and the lights on the Memorial Bridge, a Pepco spokesman said.

He said the outage began about 1 p.m. Service was restored by 10:30 p.m., he said.

It was unclear whether the Lincoln Memorial remained open to visitors after dark on Sunday.