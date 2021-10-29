The lists include officers from local and federal agencies whose credibility has been called into question, the prosecutors said. Most have retired, were fired or left their police agencies, but more than a quarter are still members of a police force.
The list was after an appeals court ruling reversing a lower court decision that allowed Mosby to withhold from the public the list of police officers deemed potentially unreliable. Her list includes 91 officers and more than a quarter of them have pending criminal charges ranging from murder to child pornography to theft.
Most of the 57 officers of Braveboy’s list come from the county police department and 12 are with smaller municipal departments.