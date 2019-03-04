RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is launching a new livestream of a peregrine falcon nest in downtown Richmond.

A nesting pair of falcons have made their home on the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building. Peregrines historically nested on rocky cliffs in Virginia’s mountains and now choose bridges, tall buildings and other artificial structures.

The first egg is expected to be laid in mid- to late-March.

The feed can be accessed at: https://www.dgif.virginia.gov/falcon-cam/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.