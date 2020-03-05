The department said in a news release that wildlife officials have confirmed that last year’s new male — identifiable by his bands — is back again with an unbanded female.
In the past two years, there has been a lot of turnover in falcons at the site and no nesting, although the birds have appeared on camera. Officials said the return of the male falcon is a sign of some stability, and they are optimistic that the pair will breed successfully.
The department, which manages the threatened birds, has collaborated for the last four years with Comcast Business to provide connectivity for the live broadcast.
March is typically a busy month as falcons tend to nest during this time following a period of courtship, with the first egg laid around mid- to late-March.
The falcon cam will remain live until July.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.