Farbstein says this is the fourth gun the agency has detected at the airport this year. Six guns were spotted at the airport’s security checkpoint last year.

Nationwide, the TSA says more than 4,000 guns were discovered in carry-on bags at security checkpoints last year and 86% were loaded.

Passengers are allowed to have guns in checked bags if they are properly packaged and declared.

