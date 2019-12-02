An aide to Republican state Sen. Steve Huffman of Ohio has confirmed Huffman’s opinion column criticizing Medicare-for-all was written with the help of Ohio-based lobbyist Kathleen DeLand.
None of the lawmakers’ columns discloses they were written with lobbyist assistance.
Neither of the consultants would confirm who hired them.
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.