— Justin Wm. Moyer

USPS truck reported stolen in Northwest

A U.S. Postal Service truck was reported stolen Monday in Northwest Washington, police said. The incident occurred at the intersection of 14th Street NW and Quincy Street NW about 5:30 p.m., police said.

A police report said about 400 packages, an estimated $300 in cash, a $300 set of airpods, and a brown leather wallet that was worth about $50 were among the items in the truck.

The law enforcement arm of the Postal Service said it also is investigating the incident.

— Martin Weil

and Dana Hedgpeth

Man pleads guilty in Comet Ping Pong fire

A man from California pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to setting fire to curtains at Comet Ping Pong pizza shop in the Chevy Chase neighborhood, according to court documents.

Ryan Jaselskis, who was 22 at the time of the Jan. 23 fire, has agreed with federal prosecutors to serve 48 months in prison, the court filings say.

Sentencing is set for March 6. The judge, who is not bound by the agreement, ordered the probation office to make its own sentencing recommendation.

Jaselskis, also known as Ryan Rimas, pleaded guilty to arson and assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Police said he struggled with a U.S. Park Police officer during his arrest at the Washington Monument nearly two weeks after the fire. His attorney declined to comment.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Police and court documents do not state a motive.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Hyattsville man charged in burglaries

Authorities said they’ve arrested a man who they allege broke into at least seven residences and was involved in at least five peeping Tom incidents in the College Park area over the past month.

Prince George’s County police said Aaron Nysus, 37, of Hyattsville, was taken into custody Monday, and they believe he’s involved in incidents dating back to mid-November.

He faces charges that include five counts of trespassing/peeping and fourth-degree burglary. His bond was set at $9,500 and he was released from jail, according to police. It was not clear whether he had an attorney.

Police said Nysus was seen on a surveillance video checking the doors of about 25 apartments on Dec. 8 at a building in the 4300 block of Harwick Road. The video also showed that Nysus had allegedly broken into an apartment that day in the building.

In a search warrant of his home, police said they also found items that linked him to possible break-ins at an apartment on Nov. 17 in the 4000 block of Knox Road. In that incident, police said the victim woke up to find Nysus “standing by her bed.” He then ran from the apartment.

— Dana Hedgpeth

