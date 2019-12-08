Both victims were taken to the hospital, where Benzinger died. Lea sustained minor injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and did not appear to be under the influence of any substance, police said.

— Rebecca Tan

Former casino dealer sentenced in scheme

A former baccarat dealer was sentenced to 18 months in prison for defrauding two Maryland casinos out of more than $1 million, according to federal prosecutors.

Ming Zhang, 32, of Alexandria, alerted two co-conspirators to the times he was working at the casinos. When they sat at his table as players, he showed them the decks before dealing cards to them, the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland said in a statement Thursday. After having a preview of the cards to be dealt, the co-conspirators placed their bets accordingly and agreed to split the winnings with Zhang, prosecutors said.

At one casino on Sept. 27, 2017, Zhang allowed a co-conspirator to take a picture of the deck before replacing the cards to be dealt without shuffling them. A similar scheme occurred at a second casino, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors did not name the casinos where the schemes took place, but after his plea agreement was announced last year MGM National Harbor said that it was cooperating with authorities on the investigation and that Zhang was no longer working at the casino.

Zhang pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport stolen funds.

— Lynh Bui

Men charged after fires at vacant homes

Police in Baltimore say they’ve charged two men with arson as part of an investigation into recent fires at vacant homes.

Police said Sunday they charged William Ritchie, 37, and Shawn Krainer, 41, with arson. The charges are related to fires at two properties, but police said other investigations are ongoing.

Police said Saturday there have been 17 fires reported in vacant homes in the southwest part of the city in the past five days. Of those, five have been ruled arson and the others remain under investigation. Police said there were four fires set deliberately on Friday. There have been no injuries reported.

— Associated Press

