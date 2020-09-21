It appeared that the victim’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash, according to the fire department. The cause was not immediately known.

The crash occurred about 9 p.m. and the fire was extinguished, the fire department said.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Man fatally shot in Laurel, police say

A man was fatally shot early Monday in Laurel, authorities said.

Police in Prince George’s County said the shooting happened about 6 a.m. in the 12000 block of Laurel-Bowie Road near Mallard Drive.

When police responded to a reported shooting, they found the man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said they are seeking a suspect or suspects and a motive in the killing. The man’s name was not immediately released pending the notification of his family. Police said the homicide “does not appear to be a random crime.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

JMU to start in-person classes next month

James Madison University says it will resume in-person instruction.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the school in Harrisonburg will welcome students back Oct. 5.

School officials say they now feel confident that they can keep students safe through the fall semester.

The university will institute new rules that limit class sizes to no larger than 50. There will be fewer seats and stricter mask enforcement in dining halls. There also will be mandatory prevalence testing of 300 students each week to gauge the spread of the coronavirus.

On Sept. 1, the school reported having 528 total positive cases. That prompted JMU to announce a shift to nearly all online courses.