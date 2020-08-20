Johnson is charged in the July 17 shooting death of Anthony Riley, 20, of Northeast Washington. Police said another man also was shot, and he survived.

The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Walnut Street NW, near the border with Maryland.

Police said shots were fired into a 1997 Subaru the victims were in as it was driven on Walnut Street toward Eastern Avenue, in the District. Police said the vehicle crashed after it crossed into Takoma Park.

The Maryland medical examiner ruled Riley’s death a homicide by shooting. Police identified Riley as the driver of the Subaru.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive, but said two handguns, drugs and cash were found at the scene of the crash.

— Peter Hermann

Man charged in fatal stabbing in Northwest

D.C. police arrested a suspect Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of a man in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

Jaamil Hipps, a 43-year-old from Northeast, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed in the death of Sa’id Grey, 40, of Northwest Washington, according to police.

Hipps was under court supervision at the time of his arrest, police said.

A police investigation revealed that the incident was “the result of a dispute between known parties.”

Grey was found fatally wounded Aug. 12 in the hallway of a residential building in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Hipps had prior arrests on charges including assault with intent to kill.

— Emily Davies

MARYLAND

Pedestrian struck and killed in Pr. George's

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Prince George’s County.

Maryland State Police said the incident unfolded just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when a woman — who was later identified as Amy Howard, 26, of Brandywine — walked into the road along part of Route 301 south near Cedarville Road in Brandywine.

An initial investigation found that the driver of a car went from the center lane to the right lane when Howard “suddenly walked from the right side of the road into the travel portion of the highway,” police said in a statement.

Police said the driver was “unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.”

Howard was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver stayed on the scene, police said, and “showed no signs of impairment.”

Authorities said there was little lighting in the area of the roadway where Howard was crossing and no crosswalk.

Part of the roadway was closed for roughly four hours. The incident remained under investigation.