THE DISTRICT

18-year-old killed in Columbia Heights

A man who was shot Sunday afternoon in the Columbia Heights neighborhood has died, according to D.C. police.

Naseem Simpson, 18, was found about 3:15 p.m. outside an apartment building with a gunshot wound to his neck, a police report says. He died a short time later at a hospital.

The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW, outside Trinity Towers apartments. Police did not comment on a possible motive. Authorities were looking for a dark, four-door vehicle.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Fatal stabbing at Pentagon Metro

A man was fatally stabbed during rush hour Monday morning at the Pentagon Metro station in Arlington, according to a Metro spokesman. The incident occurred about 9 a.m. on a lower platform.

Ron Holzer, a Metro spokesman, described the victim as an adult and said he died at a hospital. Holzer said police have “preliminary suspect information.” No description of a possible assailant was provided, and police did not comment on a possible motive or provide other details.

— Peter Hermann