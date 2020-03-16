The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW, outside Trinity Towers apartments. Police did not comment on a possible motive. Authorities were looking for a dark, four-door vehicle.
— Peter Hermann
VIRGINIA
Fatal stabbing at Pentagon Metro
A man was fatally stabbed during rush hour Monday morning at the Pentagon Metro station in Arlington, according to a Metro spokesman. The incident occurred about 9 a.m. on a lower platform.
Ron Holzer, a Metro spokesman, described the victim as an adult and said he died at a hospital. Holzer said police have “preliminary suspect information.” No description of a possible assailant was provided, and police did not comment on a possible motive or provide other details.
— Peter Hermann