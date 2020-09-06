No one else was reported injured as of Sunday morning. Officials said they would release the victim’s name once he is positively identified.

“A preliminary investigation revealed two groups of people were fighting in the street on Dale Drive when someone fired shots, striking the victim who was outside and nearby,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

AD

AD

— Dan Morse

Pedestrian fatally struck in Silver Spring

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while crossing University Boulevard East in Montgomery County on Saturday, officials said Sunday.

Authorities said shortly after 10:30 p.m., police were called to the Langley Drive area, where they learned a man had been struck by a westbound vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. Police did not release his name Sunday, pending notification of relatives.

— Dan Morse

Body found in burning car in Prince George's

A body was found about midnight Saturday in a burning car in Prince George’s County, the Maryland state police said.

The body was found in the driver’s seat of a car on Branch Avenue at Surratts Road in the Clinton area, police said. The body was described only as that of a male.

AD

AD

It was not that of the car’s registered owner, police said. The state fire marshal and the state medical examiner were also taking part in the investigation.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Woman killed in crash in Fairfax County

A District woman was killed Saturday in Fairfax County in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, the Virginia state police said.

Ana Beatriz Cruz-Bonilla, 33, died at a hospital after the crash, which occurred about 10:10 a.m. near the bridge over the Occoquan River in Fairfax County, according to state police.

The crash occurred after a tractor-trailer traveling south on the interstate came on, stopped traffic and went out of control near the 161-mile marker, police said.

AD

The truck ran off the left side of the highway, struck a guardrail and continued down the shoulder, police said. It struck one car and then the vehicle driven by Cruz-Bonilla, police said. It then crossed the express lanes and hit a jersey wall before coming to rest near a shoulder of the bridge.

No one in the first car was injured. A passenger in the victim’s car was seriously injured, police said.

The truck driver, Bing Kun Tse, 59, of the Bronx, was not injured, police said. They said he was charged with reckless driving.