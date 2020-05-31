— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Death of man who fled traffic stop is probed

Maryland state police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old man who they said fled a traffic stop Saturday and was later found in physical distress and taken to an Eastern Shore hospital.

Police said an autopsy being conducted on Larry D. Ross Jr. of Easton has not found evidence of trauma or injuries that indicate force was used when Ross was handcuffed. More tests are being conducted, they said, with a cause of death yet to be determined.

AD

AD

The case is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, which is customary when police incidents involve a death, state police spokesman Greg Shipley said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Ross was stopped shortly after 1 p.m. in Cambridge for failing to stay right of the center line and for having darkly tinted windows on his 2002 Audi. He immediately ran off, Shipley said.

About 15 minutes later, a passing motorist alerted troopers to a man running through a field a half-mile away. When police got there, Ross was on the ground in a wooded area, in distress, Shipley said, and did not resist being handcuffed. Troopers noticed he was sweating profusely, called an ambulance and offered him water, according to Shipley.

AD

Ross walked to the police cruiser, drank water and accepted an offer to have troopers pour water on his head and neck to cool him, Shipley said.

AD

He said an ambulance took Ross to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester, where he pronounced dead shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Shipley said troopers had asked Ross why he fled and he mentioned having a suspended license. But he did not have a suspended license. At another point, as they tried to learn why he was in distress, troopers asked Ross whether he ingested something. At first, he said yes but later said no, according to state police.

The police investigation will be presented to the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

AD

— Donna St. George

Motorcyclist killed in Frederick County

A man was killed Saturday when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and struck a guardrail in Frederick County, state police said Sunday.

Police said Roger Blanchard, 76, of Adamstown was on southbound Route 194 when he lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to leave the roadway and strike a guardrail at Route 26 shortly before 2 p.m.

AD

Blanchard died at the scene, police said. It’s unknown what caused Blanchard to lose control of the vehicle, but the crash remains under investigation, they said.