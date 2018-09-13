THE DISTRICT

Separate crashes left 2

dead Wednesday night

Two separate crashes left two people dead Wednesday night in Northwest and Southeast Washington.

One of the incidents happened around 8:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of 18th Street SE near the Anacostia Freeway. D.C. police said a woman was driving a Subaru Forester north on 18th Street when her car went up on a curb before it hit a tree. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police identified the woman as Keisha Whitaker, 37, of Southeast.

The other fatal crash happened around 9:30 p.m. when a pedestrian was crossing North Capitol Street near Channing Street NW. He was struck by a Hyundai Sonata headed south on North Capitol.

D.C. police later identified the victim as Johnson Woolo Doerue, 67, of Northwest D.C. It was not known whether he was in a crosswalk at the time he was struck.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Man killed at cemetery at brother's funeral

A man who was fatally shot at a Maryland cemetery Wednesday afternoon was attending the funeral of his younger brother, who had been killed in a West Baltimore homicide weeks earlier, police said.

Mourners were gathering around the burial site of Marcus Brown, 18, about 12:40 p.m. at Mount Zion Cemetery in Lansdowne when gunfire erupted from a small group of men separated from the larger crowd, Baltimore County police said.

The shooting killed Maurice Brown, 32, and left another man in critical condition, police said. A third person was taken to a hospital for chest pains.

Police said they think the shooting was targeted and are working to determine how many shooters and weapons were involved.

Local news footage showed that Marcus Brown’s casket had not yet been lowered into the ground when the crowd of mourners scattered among the gravestones to flee the shooting.

Baltimore city police said Marcus Brown was killed on Aug. 25.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Officer charged with crimes against kids

A City of Falls Church police officer has been charged with 10 counts of Internet crimes involving children, authorities said Thursday.

The FBI arrested Robert MacSeain, 29, of Fairfax on Sept. 12, Falls Church police said. The department said the officer has been suspended pending an internal investigation and all his police powers have been revoked.

MacSeain was hired as a dispatcher for the Falls Church police in 2011, police said. He became an officer in January 2017 and has worked a midnight shift since then.

An attorney for MacSeain was not listed in court records and a phone number could not be located for him.

Both the Falls Church police and the FBI declined to provide additional details about the charges.

— Justin Jouvenal

Woman charged with assault on child

A 43-year-old woman who ran a day-care center in Virginia has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a child at the facility.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Heather R. Whitfield of Lovettsville, Va., was charged with assault and battery. She was the director of Heather’s Kids in Lovettsville.

The charge, authorities said, is related to an incident that happened Aug. 24, when a child suffered minor injuries to his lip and arm. Officials said the child’s family was initially told “the injuries to their child were the results of an accident.”

Reports were made to the Loudoun County Department of Family Services and to law enforcement officers, and they began to look into the matter. The Virginia Department of Social Services is continuing to investigate the day-care center’s operation and licensing.

Whitfield was released on an unsecured bond from jail, according to officials.

— Dana Hedgpeth