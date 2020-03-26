The shooting occurred in an area of new apartments and shops and outside the offices of the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs and the community’s Advisory Neighborhood Committee.
The committee chair, Gail Fast, said the shooting outside the Safeway unnerved residents. She called it “unusual and not commonplace” for the area and time of day. Police said Osborne lived in Southwest Washington.
Police were also investigating another fatal shooting that occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the Greenway neighborhood of Southeast.
Authorities said Zenus Epps, 33, of Southeast, was found shot in the 3500 block of A Street SE, near Minnesota Avenue and East Capitol Street. Police said Epps was shot several times in the body and head and died at a hospital.
Authorities did not comment further on either shooting and said no arrests had been made. The District has recorded 36 homicides this year, even with the number at this time in 2019, which ended with the highest count in a decade.
— Peter Hermann
Man's body found hanging from tree
D.C. police are investigating after a man’s body was found hanging from a tree Thursday morning in Northwest Washington, according to authorities.
Karimah Bilal, a police spokeswoman, said investigators think the man killed himself. The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.
The body was discovered about 7 a.m. in the 7200 block of Seventh Street NW, a residential street in the Takoma neighborhood.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police declined to comment further on the case.
— Peter Hermann