Authorities later identified the woman as Jordyn Simmons of Hyattsville, Md. No arrests had been made Saturday in the shooting, and police said they were trying to determine a motive.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
The District has had 85 homicides as of July 2, according to the police department compared with 75 in the same period last year.
— Dana Hedgpeth
MARYLAND
Bicyclist killed after being struck by Jeep
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday on a road in Bowie, Md., authorities said.
The crash happened about 8:15 a.m. near Maryland Route 214 and Jared Road. An initial investigation by the Maryland State Police found that the driver of a Jeep Cherokee was heading eastbound on Route 214, also called Central Avenue, and drifted into the right-turn lane, striking the bicyclist.
Police identified the bicyclist as Karen Lee Towle Ackermann, 62, of Bowie. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Authorities said in a statement that the driver, a 33-year-old woman from Bowie, is facing possible charges, pending the “outcome of the investigation.”
— Dana Hedgpeth
VIRGINIA
Man dies after losing control of motorcycle
A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash in Arlington, authorities said.
Arlington County police said the man, Gilberto Portillo-Solorzano, of Arlington, was headed south on Walter Reed Drive near South Wakefield Street about 7:44 p.m. An initial report found that he was traveling at a high speed when he “lost control, struck a pole” and was thrown from the motorcycle.
He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
— Dana Hedgpeth