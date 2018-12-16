THE DISTRICT

Man is fatally shot

in Northwest D.C.

A 21-year old man was fatally shot in Northwest D.C. on Saturday night, D.C. police said Sunday.

Police identified the victim as Curtis Davis of Southeast.

Officers responded to a report of the sound of gunfire in the 1100 block of First Street NW around 6:19 p.m. and found Davis wounded.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— Rachel Chason

MARYLAND

Woman who was hit by car in Darnestown dies

A Montgomery County woman died Sunday from injuries suffered when she was struck by a car Friday, police said.

Investigators said Nancy Jean Soulen, 87, of Darnestown was crossing Darnestown Road on Friday evening when she was hit by an Acura TLX. First responders, who arrived at the scene at 5:19 p.m., transported Soulen to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She succumbed to those injuries early Sunday, authorities said.

Investigators said the Acura was traveling east on Darnestown Road approaching Ancient Oak Drive. Soulen was crossing Darnestown Road near Ancient Oak Drive when she was hit near the intersection.

The 21-year-old driver of the Acura was not injured.

— Rachel Chason

Naval Academy works to fix leaks in chapel

Workers hope to finally fix the leaks at the Naval Academy Chapel, which has been refurbished at least six times.

The Capital Gazette reports that renovations began this month to repair the chapel, which has leaked since it was built in 1904.

Workers also are patching and resoldering parts of the chapel dome as part of the $8.9 million renovation.

The chapel’s deputy for facilities and construction said architectural firms found that the chapel has probably been leaking “from the day it was built.” Sara Phillips said there is evidence of water in the building over many years.

This renovation project will continue through much of 2019. One task for the workers is to insert new copper flashing, then reconstruct the wall with a tiny, exposed drip ledge.

— Capital Gazette