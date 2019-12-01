Detectives asked anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

— Allison Klein

MARYLAND

Man fatally shot in Prince George's

A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area of southern Prince George’s County, police said.

Authorities said police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1600 block of Braemar Court near Accokeek. They found a man inside a residence with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

AD

He later died at a hospital.

AD

A police spokeswoman on Sunday had no additional information about the victim or the circumstances of his death.

— Fenit Nirappil

Dozens of cars collide on I-68 amid fog

More than 25 vehicles collided on I-68 near Frostburg on Sunday, causing hours of delays and several minor injuries in a chain of events that officials said probably began with one car going too fast in foggy conditions.

The crash closed all westbound lanes for more than 4 hours, beginning around 12:30 p.m., Maryland State Police Cpl. Ralph Davis said. The roadway reopened just before 5 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the first car to crash, but Davis said the road was beset with low-hanging fog in the early afternoon, cutting visibility and affecting driving conditions.

Davis said the cars involved in the crash were probably going too fast to avoid colliding.

The first collision happened near mile 29, by Finzel Road, Davis said. Several people were transported to hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported.

— Marissa J. Lang

AD