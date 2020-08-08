No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Homicides in the District are up 17 percent compared with this time last year.

— Emily Davies

MARYLAND

BLM banner set ablaze in Chevy Chase

Police responded Saturday morning to reports of a partially burned Black Lives Matter banner on the front lawn of a home in Chevy Chase.

There were no suspects or arrests as of Saturday afternoon, according to Rebecca Innocenti, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department.

Maria Lasa-Sloan, 56, said she woke up Saturday morning to find her hand-sewn banner singed and sprawled across her front lawn.

“I was shocked and scared,” she said.

The banner, 5-by-4 feet, had been hanging between two trees in front of her house for over a month.

Aria Noosha, 25, said he was driving by the house just after midnight when he saw the banner ablaze. Noosha said he ran toward the fire and put it out moments before it spread to the trees.

“It is scary to think about what would have happened if we weren’t driving by,” he said.

Sloan spent hours Saturday researching nonflammable materials for her next, bigger Black Lives Matter banner.

“Can’t let whoever did this scare us so easily,” she said.

VIRGINIA

Renovations delayed at mass shooting site

Renovations have been delayed at the municipal building in Virginia Beach where a mass shooting happened last year.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that city officials don’t have enough money to pay for it now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter last week, the mayor of Virginia Beach asked the state legislature to consider allocating $10 million toward the renovations.

Employees who worked in the building where 12 people were killed have been working at home and in offices across the city.

The city plans to turn Building 2 into the headquarters for the police department. Plans also call for renovating several other buildings to bring former Building 2 employees back to the municipal center, so the Departments of Public Works, Public Utilities, and Planning can again offer citizens services in one place.