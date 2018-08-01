THE DISTRICT

74 protesters arrested opposing Kavanaugh

Dozens of protesters demonstrating against Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court were arrested Wednesday on Capitol Hill, authorities said.

U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said 74 people were arrested and charged with crowding and obstructing after a demonstration in the Hart Senate Office Building.

Jennifer Flynn Walker, director of mobilization and advocacy for the nonprofit Center for Popular Democracy, said 600 protesters had come from around the country for a rally outside the Capitol, then moved to the Hart building.

Malecki said there was no violence and no one was injured.

MARYLAND

Man is fatally shot,

found lying in road

A man was found fatally shot late Tuesday night in Prince George’s County, police said.

He was found at Ritchie Road and Putnam Lane about 10:40 p.m., according to Cpl. Lamar Robinson, a police spokesman. Robinson said it appeared that the man had been hit in the upper body.

Police said he was found lying in the roadway after a shooting was reported.

The victim’s name was not immediately available.

The site is a residential area of single-family homes with large lawns and yards. It is about a mile west of the Capital Beltway and about two miles north of the north end of the runway at Joint Base Andrews.

— Martin Weil

1st case of West Nile

virus in Pr. George's

The first case of West Nile virus in Prince George’s County this season has been confirmed, officials said Wednesday.

The person is currently under medical care, they said. Mosquitoes carrying the virus — which is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito — were discovered last week in the Washington suburb.

There were six cases of West Nile virus reported last year in Maryland and no fatalities, according to the health department.

Most people infected by the virus will show no symptoms, but those who become ill may have some combination of fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands, specialists say.

— Rachel Chason

VIRGINIA

Man, police dog die

after highway gunfire

A man was shot dead by state troopers in Virginia Wednesday after a car chase in which a police dog was fatally shot, authorities said.

Around 8:20 a.m., a Virginia State Police trooper tried to stop a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 95 in Sussex County that was reported stolen in Connecticut. Police said the driver refused to stop and a person in the car fired a gun at officers before taking Exit 24 for Route 645.

Near the intersection of Loco School and Bell roads, troopers positioned themselves to stop the vehicle; someone in the car again fired at the troopers, and one of the bullets struck the police dog in one of the patrol vehicles, Virginia State Police said in a statement.

After the car was stopped, a man was shot during an exchange of gunfire and died at the scene, according to the statement. A female passenger in the car was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the troopers were injured in the shooting, and the three were placed on routine administrative leave.

The identity of the man who was killed was not released.