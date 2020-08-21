It does not appear from the police report that she was targeted. The report says the girl was walking with another person when they heard gunshots near the playground.

They ran to a residence, where they discovered the girl had been struck, the report says.

AD

The police report says another bullet went through the kitchen window of a residence.

No arrest has been made.

AD

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Coast Guard, fishing vessel rescue boaters

U.S. Coast Guard crews and a fishing vessel rescued six people who abandoned a boat that caught fire offshore.

The Coast Guard Maryland-National Capital Region received an alert from the 54-foot cruiser yacht “No Filter” on Thursday that all six people on board were abandoning ship after a large fire engulfed the vessel about 3 miles south of Ocean City, news outlets reported, citing the agency.

Crew members from a nearby fishing boat overheard the distress call and recovered the mariners, authorities said.

AD

The Coast Guard arrived shortly after and transferred those rescued aboard before taking them to safety. All six boaters were wearing life jackets, according to the agency.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Report: Little diversity in conservation police

A state inspector general’s report has found that law enforcement departments within Virginia’s conservation and marine resources agencies are overwhelmingly White and male.

AD

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that Gov. Ralph Northam (D) had asked the Office of the State Inspector General to examine recruitment and hiring in the agencies’ law enforcement staff.

“We can expect to build a more inclusive commonwealth and broader support for conservation only when our most visible environmental stewards look much more like the people they serve,” the governor said in a statement.

AD

Northam directed his chief diversity officer to carry out various recommendations. They include better outreach to underrepresented communities and strategic planning to improve diversity.

The report found that at the Department of Wildlife Resources, 95 percent of the law enforcement staff is White and 94 percent are men. The Department of Conservation and Recreation has a law enforcement staff that is 96 percent White and 90 percent male. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission staff is 97 percent White and 98 percent male.

AD

— Associated Press

Jury to hear civil case involving police chief

A jury will decide if the new police chief in Virginia’s capital city acted with malice when he ordered the detention of a mother on a charge of child abuse for leaving her children unattended in a car briefly while asking for directions to a birthday party.

AD

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Court of Appeals overturned the “public official immunity” that a lower court granted Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith, protecting him from liability in a civil suit, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday. The lawsuit alleges “angry, aggressive and hostile” behavior toward the woman that “stemmed at least in part from racial or socioeconomic biases.”

The misdemeanor charge filed against the woman, who is White, was ultimately dropped by prosecutors. Smith, who is Black and was a captain with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina at the time, was reprimanded for breaking with department procedure.

AD

“Six years ago, I wrote a mother a citation for leaving her 1- and 3-year-old in an unattended, non-running, hot car,” Smith said in a phone interview Thursday. “If the same thing happened today, I would take the same steps to protect those children.”

“There are wide-reaching issues of justice and liberty at stake in this case,” opined Judge Richard Dietz on behalf of the Court of Appeals, writing that the three-judge panel sided with the plaintiffs, the woman and her husband, despite procedural errors by their lawyer that would have otherwise seen the case dismissed.