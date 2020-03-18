The fire broke out in the kitchen about 5:20 p.m. and was quickly extinguished by firefighters, according to Vito Maggiolo, a D.C. fire spokesman.

Maggiolo said Wednesday the cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation. He said Meredith was the sole occupant of the apartment and that she had a working smoke detector that sounded. A person who lives above her apartment heard the alarm and called the building’s front desk, Maggiolo said.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man found dead in Hyattsville

Police said Wednesday that a man was found dead in Prince George’s County. They are investigating the death as a homicide.

About 7:10 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Merrimac Drive in Hyattsville and discovered an unresponsive man with trauma to the upper body, Prince George’s County police said in a statement.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Woman killed in crash in Anne Arundel

A woman was killed in Anne Arundel County after another driver crossed the center of a road into oncoming traffic and struck her vehicle, police said.

Christina Michele Lay, 49, of Edgewater, died after being taken to a hospital after the crash just before 5:30 p.m. Monday on Davidsonville Road in Davidsonville, police said.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle was on Davidsonville Road just south of Rutland Road when they crossed the center of the road and struck the victim’s car. Police said the driver was seriously injured.

— Martin Weil

THE REGION

Victim identified in Metro station stabbing

The man who was fatally stabbed Monday morning on the platform of the Pentagon Metro station has been identified as a 25-year-old from Northwest Washington, a spokesman for the transit agency said.

Sean Ronaldo Golden, who lived near the Brightwood Park neighborhood, died shortly after arriving at a hospital, a report provided by Metro says.

Police said Golden was stabbed about 9 a.m. Monday on a lower platform at the station in Arlington.

The report provided by a Metro spokesman, Dan Stessel, says investigators obtained images of a possible suspect from video and recognized him from images of a previous stabbing in Northeast Washington along Minnesota Avenue.

Metro Transit Police were sent to Minnesota Avenue and reported that the suspect was seen at a Valero gas station in the 3700 block. Police said he was spotted going into a convenience store next to the station, where the report says he threw a knife under a shelf.

Police said they arrested Vincent Wilson, 27, and charged him in a warrant from Virginia with second-degree murder. No address was given for Wilson.

Wilson made a brief appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday and will be extradited to Arlington County to face charges.