THE DISTRICT

9-year-old girl reported missing

The FBI and D.C. police were searching Saturday for a 9-year-old girl who went missing Friday evening in Northeast Washington.

Krystal Moore was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of 17th Street NE, said Karimah Bilal, a D.C. police spokeswoman. The police were alerted at 8:30 p.m. by a relative.

Details were thin, but Bilal said she understood the girl was alone in her bedroom when she went missing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI Washington field office at 202-278-2000 or D.C. police at 202-727-909.

Michelle Boorstein

VIRGINIA

Women ordered to pay $5 for yelling curses

A judge has ordered a woman to pay $5 for yelling curses at the organizer of last year’s deadly white supremacist rally in Virginia.

The Daily Progress reports that Jason Kessler sued activist Donna Gasapo for $500 for yelling at him outside of a courthouse earlier this year.

Kessler was the primary organizer of the “Unite the Right” white nationalist rally last year, which descended into violence. He said he sued Gasapo to preserve civil public discourse.

Judge Robert H. Downer Jr. ruled Friday that Gasapo could have incited violence when she screamed profanities at Kessler and ordered her to pay $5 in damages.

Gasapo’s attorney, Pam Starsia, said her client’s comments were protected free speech and she may appeal the ruling.

Associated Press

THE REGION

June now over, and it really wasn't that hot

It was the end on Saturday for June, and the end to the first half of the year. The month ended as it began — with a temperature in the 90s.

On June 1, the reading was exactly 90. Saturday exceeded that, but just barely, reaching 91 at Reagan National Airport.

Perhaps that reading was symbolic of the month. June was warmer than normal, but only by about a single degree.

Saturday may be part of a heat wave that will extend well into July, and provide temperatures and humidity worthy of complaint.

But June seemed acceptable enough. Based on the number of 90-degree days, it seemed relatively benign. Including the month’s first day, and its last, the total was six.

Seasoned Washington residents often seem willing to accept that figure without filing formal grievances.

Martin Weil