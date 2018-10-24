THE DISTRICT

Body found in

the Potomac River

A body was found in the Potomac River near Key Bridge Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

About 2:15 p.m., the D.C. fire department tweeted that a person was found in the river near the bridge, and a “recovery rather than a rescue” was underway.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the fire department, said the person was found dead.

No further details were immediately available.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Man rams car into White House barrier

A Florida man told authorities that he rammed a car into a barrier at the White House on Monday to alert Secret Service agents that people were chasing him, according to court documents.

About 1:40 p.m. Monday, William J. Phinizy drove a white Chrysler with a Florida license plate into a barrier in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW, according to an affidavit from a U.S. Secret Service agent filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Phinizy, 49, of Florida City, told the agent that “he was trying to get away from the people that were chasing him,” the affidavit said, and that “this was his last hope.” The driver also thought “he had bugs inside of him,” according to the affidavit.

After his arrest, Phinizy told agents that he was an Army veteran with PTSD who had visited hospitals in Florida before trying to speak with law enforcement at an FBI facility in North Carolina and at the Pentagon, the affidavit said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Man charged with rape of 17-year-old

An arrest was announced late Tuesday in what Montgomery County police said was the rape of a teenager who had conversed with her assailant on a bus.

Police said the 17-year-old victim of the Monday attack told them the man had a tattoo under his right eye.

Malachi Peter Raymond, 21, of Autumn Wind Way in Rockville was arrested Tuesday night and charged with second-degree rape, police said.

— Martin Weil, Dana Hedgpeth

Police investigate homicide in Laurel

Prince George’s County police were investigating a homicide reported in Laurel on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the 9000 block of Contee Road after being called there about 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting. No further details were immediately available.

— Clarence Williams