MARYLAND

Thieves take 16 air bags in Pr. George's

A total of 16 air bags were stolen from parked cars over the weekend in one Prince George’s County municipality.

The bags were stolen during the early morning hours of Saturday, said Lt. Chris Purvis, a spokesman for the police department in Hyattsville.

The air bags were taken from the 5600 block of Hamilton Manor Drive in Hyattsville. It was not immediately clear how the cars were entered.

Thefts from automobiles have long been a major problem in the Washington area and surrounding jurisdictions. Motorists are constantly urged by police to lock their cars and to remove valuables or keep them out of sight.

Published reports suggest that the cost of air bag replacement can be as much as $1,000.

— Martin Weil

2 killed in crash weren't in same vehicle

A young boy and a grocery store chain’s chief executive were killed after a crash Monday morning in Maryland that involved 12 vehicles.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. in Harford County along Route 24 near Ring Factory Road in the Bel Air area, about 60 miles northeast of Washington.

Police identified the deceased victims as Tripp Johnson, 7, of Joppa and Andrew Klein, 65, of Forest Hill. Klein was president and chief executive of Klein’s Shoprite of Maryland, a grocery store chain. Tripp was a second-grader.

Police said Klein and the boy weren’t same in the vehicle.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Police investigate 'suspicious death' of man

Fairfax County police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a man whose body was found Tuesday outside a Falls Church-area strip mall.

Fairfax County police officers were called to the Willston Centre shopping complex at Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive, shortly after 7:20 a.m. after someone had reported finding a body in an alley between some shops and a gas station, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives are trying to determine a cause, police said. The man has been identified, but police are withholding his name until they notify next of kin.

— Justin Jouvenal

