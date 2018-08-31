THE DISTRICT

Man convicted in 2016 beating

A jury convicted a man guilty of aggravated assault with a hate-crime enhancement for beating an Indian immigrant man near Dupont Circle two years ago, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

The jury found Dylan Millhausen, 26, guilty Thursday and added the bias-related enhancement because the victim was targeted for race, religion or national origin, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie K. Liu. The victim, an adherent to the Sikh religion, was wearing a turban. Millhausen will be sentenced Nov. 30.

Mehtab Singh Bakhshi, according to court records, was talking with friends in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW at about 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2016, when Millhausen came up behind him, pulled off his turban and punched him until he was unconscious.

Millhausen was at the time stationed as an airman at Fort Meade and was sentenced to incarceration after a military court proceeding on unrelated charges, federal prosecutors said.

— Michael Brice-Saddler MARYLAND

Driver in fatal car crash identified

A driver of a vehicle died in the Brandywine area after crossing over the center of a roadway, hitting another car and ultimately colliding with a tree, officials said.

The crash occurred around 11:25 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Avenue near Crain Highway, according to Prince George’s County police. The car crossed the center of the road and hit an oncoming car before hitting a tree, police said.

The driver, Sidney Douglas, 57, of Brandywine, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Two injured passengers in his car and the driver of the second car were taken to hospitals.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Court upholds life sentences for juveniles

Maryland’s highest court has upheld life sentences for juveniles.

The Court of Appeals ruled 4 to 3 that Maryland law provides a juvenile offender serving a life sentence with a “meaningful opportunity” to obtain release based on demonstrated maturity and rehabilitation. The Wednesday court ruling cited state law, parole commission regulations and an executive order by Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

Maryland’s parole commission makes recommendations about parole, but the governor has the final decision — a feature that distinguishes the system from that of most other states

In a dissent, Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera wrote that the majority opinion applies U.S. Supreme Court cases to Maryland’s process “in an aspirational rather than a realistic manner.” She wrote that she is not persuaded that the executive order or state law “cures the constitutional infirmity of Maryland’s current parole system.”