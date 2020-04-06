Cruz’s body was buried in Hybla Valley’s North Hill Park, where it was uncovered by police in May 2019 following a tip.
Three other men and the girl who was supposedly the victim of the magic have also been charged.
Armando Dagoberto Reyes Reyes, 27, told detectives after his arrest on abduction and murder charges that Hernandez Cruz had used sorcery on his 16-year-old girlfriend, causing her to lose 45 pounds and suffer other problems, a detective testified at a hearing last year.
The then-16-year-old girl, who has also been charged with murder, lured Hernandez Cruz to the park where he was brutally beaten with a baseball bat and then buried, the detective testified.
A Fairfax County prosecutor said at a hearing that Reyes Reyes was a member of the notorious gang MS-13. Estupinian was not listed in online court records, so it’s unclear whether he has an attorney.
— Justin Jouvenal
Domestic violence calls increase, group says
Phone calls to emergency hotlines for domestic violence have spiked in Virginia as people stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Virginian-Pilot reported that calls to hotlines increased by 76 percent statewide in March. That is according to the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance. The group also said that about 1,000 people have sought overnight shelter from domestic violence.
— Associated Press
MARYLAND
Man, 31, found fatally shot in Pr. George's
Police said a 31-year-old man was found fatally shot in Prince George’s County.
Solomon Brown, who had no fixed address, was found about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Kayak Avenue in Capitol Heights after officers went to the area for a welfare check, police said.
— Justin Wm. Moyer