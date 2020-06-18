AlexRenew is in the middle of a major sewer and tunnel project to clean the discharge into the Potomac River. It managed to cut the rate increase by deferring capital projects except for ones underway and those that support the river project, as well as by freezing pay increases and hiring and reducing discretionary spending.

— Patricia Sullivan

Man shot during arrest attempt, police say

Officers fired shots and wounded a 20-year-old man Wednesday as he attempted to drive away from police seeking to arrest him on outstanding warrants in the Petersburg area, according to Prince George County and Virginia State Police officials.

The man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The incident began as county officers used police vehicles to surround a Dodge Charger in the 2000 block of Waterside Road about 4:05 p.m., state police said. Prince George officers were attempting to execute outstanding arrest warrants on the driver, a man county police said was the subject of an investigation.

The Dodge rammed police cars to escape and sped away, but it struck a stop sign and spun up an embankment, state police said. County police chased on foot, and the Dodge sped toward the officers, state officials said. Police then fired at the vehicle.

Officials did not release how many officers were at the scene, but county police said five shots were fired at the Dodge. The driver was struck once, county police said. Officers rendered first aid before the man was taken to a hospital, police said.

Police did not release the man’s name, but state investigators said he is from Colonial Heights.

No officers were injured, officials said. A handgun was later recovered from the vehicle, police said.

— Clarence Williams

MARYLAND

Man dies of injuries from June 6 shooting

A 34-year-old man who was shot this month died of his injuries, police said.

On June 6, officers responded to the 4600 block of Leroy Gorham Drive in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police said, and found Russell Buckner Jr. of Capitol Heights outside with a gunshot wound.

He died Tuesday, police said. Police are working to find suspects.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Man charged in death of radio announcer

Police in Baltimore said they charged a man with murder in the death of longtime gospel radio announcer Tyra Womack.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Richard Sylvester Green was arrested Tuesday. He’s accused of killing the former WEAA-FM announcer outside her home June 10.

Green faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and related counts.

Police said Green’s shooting of Womack appears to have stemmed from a neighborhood dispute.

Womack had also gone by the name Tyra Phillips professionally. She worked at WEAA as a program announcer on the “Gospel Grace” program. She also was an administrative assistant at the U.S. Postal Service, her LinkedIn page shows.