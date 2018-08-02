THE REGION

Amber Alert issued for

missing girl from China

A 12-year-old girl visiting from China was abducted at Reagan National Airport, officials said Thursday while issuing an Amber Alert.

Jinjing Ma is believed to have been abducted about 8:15 a.m., police said. Ma is 4-feet-11, about 90 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at the airport wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket, according to the alert.

Ma was visiting from China as a part of a tour group that was sightseeing and looking at schools in the United States since July 26, authorities said.

Ma and the woman were later seen entering a white Infiniti vehicle with New York tags, David Huchler, chief of police for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, said during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Huchler said before the incident occurred, the woman was seen with a man. Officials also think a man was driving the vehicle the child left in. He called the incident “very serious.”

MWAA is working with Virginia State Police, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and is trying to contact the Chinese Embassy, Huchler said.

MARYLAND

Police ID shooting victims in Pr. George's

Prince George’s County police have identified a man who was fatally shot inside a liquor store and the alleged gunman, who was killed by an officer while fleeing the homicide scene.

Rolland Whitfield, 25, was killed in the store in Oxon Hill about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, allegedly by David Edward Hall, 27, police said. Whitfield had just purchased something in the store when Hall came in and shot him, police said.

Whitfield, of Lothian, and Hall, of Temple Hills, knew one another, but detectives are still investigating the motive and events leading to the shooting, police said.

A police officer at a stoplight near the store at Livingston and Oxon Hill roads heard the gunfire and ran out of his car. He encountered Hall, who had a handgun, police said.

Cpl. Andrew McKenney yelled for Hall to put down the gun, but Hall did not heed the commands and kept running toward the officer, police said. McKenney shot Hall, then went into the store, where he found Whitfield suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators recovered a gun next to Hall’s body after the shooting, police said.

McKenney, a 10-year-veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department, is on routine administrative leave as the agency conducts an internal investigation into the shooting.

— Lynh Bui

Man dies after being hit on side of Beltway

A 21-year-old man was killed and another injured after they stopped their broken-down sports car along the shoulder of the Capital Beltway and were struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run incident, authorities said.

Christian Guerreiro of Washington was killed at the scene, according to Maryland State Police. Another man, who is 20 years old and also from Washington, was injured and taken to a hospital.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday along the northbound side of Interstate 495 near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. An initial report found that the two men were parked in a Mazda Miata along the right side of the highway’s shoulder because they had car troubles.

A Nissan Pathfinder headed north on the highway veered into the right shoulder and hit the Miata before fleeing the scene. The driver was taken into custody and has not been publicly identified because charges have not yet been filed, according to state police.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Racist fliers papered

across Clear Spring

The Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating fliers expressing hate-speech statements that papered homeowners’ driveways in the Clear Spring area Sunday, officials said.

The fliers had been placed in plastic bags, weighed down with candy or bird seed, around Clear Spring, where homes typically are spread across rural roadways, said Deputy First Class Carly Hose, a police spokeswoman. Clear Spring is about 85 miles northwest of Washington.

“The fliers were papered on driveways and parking lots,” Hose said. “It doesn’t appear it was directed toward any activity or things we had specifically.”

The Herald Mail in Hagerstown reported that pamphlets appeared in concert with the hosting of an amateur cycling championship. The organizers of the event said they would not return because of the incident.

Authorities in Frederick and Northern Virginia are investigating similar incidents in May and July. Police in Frederick said they were looking into the distribution of at least 30 racist fliers that appear to be linked to a Ku Klux Klan group, officials said.

— Clarence Williams