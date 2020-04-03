Detectives executed a search warrant on Koshlap’s home on March 23 and seized various electronic evidence. The police said in a news release they interviewed Koshlap during the search and he “admitted his involvement in the conversation regarding the eight-year-old child.”

Koshlap was suspended from the Anne Arundel force that day. The police performed forensic analysis of the electronic devices seized from Koshlap’s residence and on Friday obtained warrants charging him with sexual solicitation of a minor and 10 counts of child pornography.

— Tom Jackman

Shooter in Mount Airy kills 2, then himself

Two people were killed in a shooting in Mount Airy Thursday afternoon, and the shooter is dead as well, police confirmed.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Noah Homayouni, 18, a student at South Carroll High School, and Heather Zujkowski, 36.

In a news release Thursday evening, the Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Zujkowski, 35, of Gaithersburg, opened fire on Heather Zujkowski for unknown reasons. The suspect and Heather Zujkowski were married but separated.

Homayouni lived next door to Heather Zujkowski and investigators believe he was outside at the time. Joseph Zujkowski then shot Homayouni, police said. As of Thursday night, there was no known motive for shooting Homayouni.

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said police tracked the suspect to what they believe is his residence near Gaithersburg. Montgomery County police went to that home, where the suspect fatally shot himself, DeWees said.

— Baltimore Sun

Victim identified in fatal single-car crash

Police said Friday that a driver who died in a one-car crash last month in Maryland was a 55-year-old D.C. man.

On March 20 at about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 6600 block of Old Landover Road for a report of a vehicle that had run into a commercial building, Prince George’s County police said in a statement.

Police determined that Mark Mobley, of the District, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was traveling south on Old Landover Road when he drove off the road and crashed into the building, causing his vehicle to catch fire, according to the statement.

Mobley was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one was in the building at the time of the crash, according to police.