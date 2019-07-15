THE DISTRICT

Another man charged in 10-year-old's death

Nearly a year after 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was killed by gunfire as she waited to buy ice cream, D.C. police arrested a man investigators described as one of four men responsible for her death, police said.

D.C. police said that Antonio Murchison, 26, of Southeast Washington was arrested on charges of premeditated first-degree murder while armed in the killing on July 16, 2018.

Police said four masked men opened fire on a courtyard crowded with people in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE.

Murchison is among 11 people charged in Makiyah’s killing. Several face murder charges, while others are accused of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

— Clarence Williams

VIRGINIA

Unresponsive inmate dies at hospital

An inmate who was found unresponsive last week in his cell at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center died Sunday at a hospital, the county sheriff’s office said.

Authorities identified him as Sha-Kez Amir Green, 18. No cause of death was given, but police said there were no signs of foul play.

Police said Green had been at the detention center since Dec. 18 and was found unresponsive July 8. Police and the sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

— Martin Weil

Man charged with

officer impersonation

A Prince William County man has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and a firefighter, police said.

Christopher Santiago, 21, of Triangle was wearing a bulletproof vest and a gun belt and identified himself as a government contractor and then a volunteer firefighter when patrol officers confronted him last week, Prince William County police said.

Officers approached Santiago after seeing his vehicle with flashing red and white lights at a Dumfries intersection. Police said he had stopped his vehicle and activated his lights to engage with a citizen.

— Cortlynn Stark

